Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on September 6th

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.