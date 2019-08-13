Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $36.45. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

