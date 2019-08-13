HollyWoodCoin Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $51,353.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 41,410,428 coins and its circulating supply is 22,055,150 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin . HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

