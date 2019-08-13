HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.21

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 4980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on shares of HNI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HNI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. HNI’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HNI by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

