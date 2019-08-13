Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $318,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 381,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,933,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,058,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,523,000 after purchasing an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hershey by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 920,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,695,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $155.99. 198,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,602. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 617,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $79,110,049.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,706,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,126.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 1,277,449 shares valued at $165,519,969. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

