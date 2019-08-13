Hercules (HERC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,214.00

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Hercules has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hercules token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Hercules has a total market cap of $162,508.00 and $2,214.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hercules Token Profile

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,968,656 tokens. Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hercules’ official website is herc.one

Hercules Token Trading

Hercules can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hercules using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

