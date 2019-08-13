Heico (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.19

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $143.19, with a volume of 4459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America cut Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Heico alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In related news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $3,963,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,035,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,271,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,473 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,107. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Heico by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Heico by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.