Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Down 40.9% in July

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 620,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,843 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Heat Biologics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 10,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.91. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 319.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

