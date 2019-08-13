Head-To-Head Contrast: Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Envision Solar International does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Envision Solar International and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 4.81 -$3.60 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 3.74 $160.92 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Envision Solar International and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -79.00% N/A -114.24% BE Semiconductor Industrs 21.01% 20.93% 10.08%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

