Head to Head Comparison: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & Citrix Systems (NYSE:CTXS)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Citrix Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tyler Technologies does not pay a dividend. Citrix Systems pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 12.96% 11.44% 8.42% Citrix Systems 17.60% 95.52% 11.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $935.28 million 10.39 $147.46 million $3.74 67.31 Citrix Systems $2.97 billion 4.02 $575.66 million $4.58 19.92

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tyler Technologies. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tyler Technologies and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Citrix Systems 1 4 2 0 2.14

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $251.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $109.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Tyler Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

