Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.47 ($142.41).

HNR1 stock opened at €144.60 ($168.14) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €142.69.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

