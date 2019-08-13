Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HJLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,066. The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

