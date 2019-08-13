Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 87,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

