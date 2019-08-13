GXChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.62 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $84.58 million and $7.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00011909 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, QBTC, DragonEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,820,431 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, Binance, OTCBTC, BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.