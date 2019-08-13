Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a negative net margin of 687.43%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

