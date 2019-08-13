Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a negative net margin of 687.43%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.
Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
About Guardion Health Sciences
