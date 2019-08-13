GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) versus National American University Holdngs (NYSE:NAUH) Head-To-Head Review

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GSX Techedu and National American University Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 0 1 0 3.00 National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and National American University Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National American University Holdngs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Summary

GSX Techedu beats National American University Holdngs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

