Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives $108.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.