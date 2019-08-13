Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,242. The stock has a market cap of $309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

