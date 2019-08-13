Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot’s second-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company's long-term strategic plan to be a ‘New Kind of Bank’ is leading to impressive results. Its Banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing very quickly and contributing significantly to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. Despite such positives, tough competition from companies across financial services, financial technology services, retail banking, transaction processing and consumer technology industries remains a concern for Green Dot. It experiences fluctuation in revenues due to seasonal factors. The company does not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Green Dot’s stock has declined in the past year.”

GDOT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 793,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 708.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

