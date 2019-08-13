Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Credit Suisse Group cut Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

GPOR opened at GBX 649.60 ($8.49) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.60 ($8.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 682.75.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

