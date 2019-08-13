Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Stephens

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

