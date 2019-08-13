Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSS. Beacon Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.98 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,290,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

