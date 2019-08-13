GoldCoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $5,766.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00771194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002606 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

