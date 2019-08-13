Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Financial Analysis

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gold Reserve and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -19.14% -17.91% Corvus Gold N/A -104.98% -98.39%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.9%. Corvus Gold does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.21 $41.86 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$7.31 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

