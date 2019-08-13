GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $14,028.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $14,028.00 and $29,099.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.01297916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00096627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

