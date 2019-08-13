Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45, approximately 275 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

