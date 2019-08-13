Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GSL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 4,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

