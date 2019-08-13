Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Update

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 3,239,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 775,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,243 shares of company stock worth $1,862,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 251.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

