Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys 202,312 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Match Group makes up 19.6% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned 0.37% of Match Group worth $70,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 153.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

