Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Sector Gamma AS’s 5th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,681 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 4.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 544,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,701,000 after buying an additional 539,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,354. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

