GFS Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 217.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.