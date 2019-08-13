GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vale by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vale by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 472,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 73,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

