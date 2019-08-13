GFS Advisors LLC Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,218,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 772.6% in the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $184.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

