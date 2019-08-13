Gexan (GEX) One Day Volume Hits $113,929.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $79,385.00 and $113,929.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00926579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00029326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00239858 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003748 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,044,875 coins and its circulating supply is 826,533 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

