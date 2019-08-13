Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

GEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $20.07 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,063 shares during the period. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 308,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 180,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 603.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 535,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

