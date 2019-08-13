Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,409,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 5,075,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 403,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 29,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

