Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,212,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 1,932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWR. Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Genesee & Wyoming has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.28.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

