Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.15

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

GCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $628.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $495.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genesco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

