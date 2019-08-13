General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.15. 24,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.