Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $73.60. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 15,648 shares.

GEMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

