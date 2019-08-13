GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.42. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 20,242 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GDL Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 365,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in GDL Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,705,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

