Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. 358,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Richard E. Uihlein purchased 4,680,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,932.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 807,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,586 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 171,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 77,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 392.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

