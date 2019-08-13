FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 6,035,310 shares.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,542 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

