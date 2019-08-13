FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 6,035,310 shares.
FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.
About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
