Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 357633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson purchased 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 94,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

