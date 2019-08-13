Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

