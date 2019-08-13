Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $31.18.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.