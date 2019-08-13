Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,960.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 51,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,179. The company has a market capitalization of $512.29 million, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.