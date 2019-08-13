Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.04. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 220,826 shares trading hands.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,748,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,210,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,685 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,372,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 826,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 490,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

