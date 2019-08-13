Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 241.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after purchasing an additional 411,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,808,000 after acquiring an additional 997,004 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,682,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,275,000 after acquiring an additional 83,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 787,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,132,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 115,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $771,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

