F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Trading Up 2.5%

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F&M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

