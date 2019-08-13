FLO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,201.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $9.29 million and $25,201.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,959,847 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

